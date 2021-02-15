Florida Gators Make Top Teams List For 2022 TE

The Florida Gators continue their search for the best 2022 prospects in the country as recruitment begins for next year's cycle.

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The Florida Gators have landed in the top 13 of 2022 tight end Oscar Delp out of West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga). The Gators initially offered Delp in January of this year, and have been recruiting him ever since.

Posted on social media earlier this afternoon, Delp maintains that his recruitment is still "100%" open, but listed Florida as one of the 13 teams that are tops in his recruitment thus far. Along with Florida, Delp lists, Northwestern, Clemson, LSU, Stanford, South Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Auburn.

Florida will certainly be vying for his services as Delp is currently one of the top tight end prospects in the nation. His offers from many of Florida's rivals, including Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn and LSU within the SEC indicate that clearly.

Last week, AllGators compiled a list of tight end prospects for the 2022 recruiting class to keep tabs on. Here is what we had to say about Delp:

At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Delp is one of the most intriguing players within the 2022 recruiting class at the tight end position. He has the size - and certainly, the ability given his 43 receptions for 730 yards and nine touchdowns junior season at West Forsyth, to compete with many within the SEC if he were to join the Gators.

"Coach Brewster offered me. It was our first time talking and we had a great conversation," Delp told AllGators in January. "I am very excited to get to learn more about him as a coach and as a person and I believe we are going to develop a strong relationship."

