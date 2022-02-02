RB TreVonte' Citizen Signs With Miami Over Florida, LSU, Auburn

The Florida Gators are among three schools to miss out on blue-chip running back and former LSU Tigers commit TreVonte' Citizen, as the Louisiana product has signed with the Miami Hurricanes over UF, LSU and Auburn.

The Lake Charles (La.) native looked all but set to sign with the Auburn Tigers just 48 hours prior to National Signing Day.

But, with the resignation of Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis, Citizen's recruitment suddenly appeared wide open to begin the week. Florida appeared to gain momentum for Citizen's services due to the recruit's ties to head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, but in the end, Miami was able to reel Citizen in following a last-minute official visit to the program.

Fortunately for the Gators, fellow Louisiana running back prospect Trevor Etienne signed with Florida earlier on Wednesday.

Citizen is the prototypical running back for the type of offense Napier likes to run. Standing at 6-foot and weighing in at 217 pounds, Citizen has the size and power to be a downhill runner that defenders will hate to tackle, but he also has breakaway speed. Once Citizen gets into the open field, there aren’t many people that will be able to catch him.

According to MaxPreps, Citizen ran for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns on 65 carries during his senior year for an impressive 11.4 yards per carry. That includes a long run of 95 yards, in which Citizen showed off his breakaway speed.

This is a huge win for the Hurricanes as they were able to pull one of the most talented prospects from the state of Louisiana, a state that doesn’t often see their best players leave. It's especially impressive when you consider the fact that Miami has yet to hire an offensive coordinator as a part of new head coach Mario Cristobal's inaugural coaching staff.

