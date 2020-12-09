Another Top 2021 Prospect Unofficially Visiting Florida vs. LSU

Another Top 2021 Prospect Unofficially Visiting Florida Gators vs. LSU
After three priority prospects in the class of 2021 tweeted their plans to visit the University of Florida - unofficially, on their own dime, and without contacting coaches in-person - when the Gators face the LSU Tigers this Saturday, another one has shared his intentions to check out The Swamp.
Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, Va.) offensive tackle Tristan Leigh tweeted on Wednesday that he, too, will unofficially visit Florida on Saturday.
Leigh, 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, is considered the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 61 overall prospect in the nation according to Sports Illustrated All-American. Leigh received an offer from UF in Sep. 2019, and holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, and other top programs. Florida is recruiting Leigh via offensive line coach John Hevesy and Virginia-area recruiter, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray.
Florida currently has four offensive linemen committed in the class of 2021: Independence C.C. (Ks.) guard Deyavie Hammond, Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) center Jake Slaughter, and offensive tackles Adrein Strickland (Mosely - Lynn Haven, Fla.) and Javonte Gardner (Jones - Orlando, Fla.).
However, UF has yet to sign a tackle prospect of Leigh's caliber during Dan Mullen's tenure as head coach. Florida's offensive line recruiting has been solid under Mullen and Hevesy, but has yet to yield an elite prospect just yet. Should the Gators impress this weekend, that could change with Leigh.
Below, you can find a snippet of Leigh's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.
Frame: Tall frame with long arms and fairly wide shoulders. Somewhat narrow torso with round-shaped midsection through hips.
Athleticism: Easy movement out of very good snap quickness to engage targets in a hurry. Very good drive-blocker who plays stout at the point of attack with excellent grab strength and runs feet to finish. Works well on deuce blocks and capable of pinning linebackers on the second level. Has solid knee bend in pass-protection and flashes both off-setting ability on the edge and recovery quickness inside.
Bottom Line: Leigh is an excellent run-blocking left tackle who can drive block with a man on his head, pin ‘backers on the second level, and reach-block on the edges. He works with good athleticism and is tough at the point of attack. He isn’t ready to dance versus college pass-rushers yet, but has traits to be developed as a pass-protector. Leigh fits best in an offense that mixes zone and man blocking concepts with a short passing game.