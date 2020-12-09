Another Top 2021 Prospect Unofficially Visiting Florida vs. LSU

A fourth big-time prospect in the class of 2021 will be in The Swamp on Saturday.

After three priority prospects in the class of 2021 tweeted their plans to visit the University of Florida - unofficially, on their own dime, and without contacting coaches in-person - when the Gators face the LSU Tigers this Saturday, another one has shared his intentions to check out The Swamp.

Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, Va.) offensive tackle Tristan Leigh tweeted on Wednesday that he, too, will unofficially visit Florida on Saturday.

Leigh, 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, is considered the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 61 overall prospect in the nation according to Sports Illustrated All-American. Leigh received an offer from UF in Sep. 2019, and holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, and other top programs. Florida is recruiting Leigh via offensive line coach John Hevesy and Virginia-area recruiter, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray.

Florida currently has four offensive linemen committed in the class of 2021: Independence C.C. (Ks.) guard Deyavie Hammond, Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) center Jake Slaughter, and offensive tackles Adrein Strickland (Mosely - Lynn Haven, Fla.) and Javonte Gardner (Jones - Orlando, Fla.).

However, UF has yet to sign a tackle prospect of Leigh's caliber during Dan Mullen's tenure as head coach. Florida's offensive line recruiting has been solid under Mullen and Hevesy, but has yet to yield an elite prospect just yet. Should the Gators impress this weekend, that could change with Leigh.

Below, you can find a snippet of Leigh's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.