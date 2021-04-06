Booker Previews Gators Visit, Talks With Mullen 'Literally Every Day'

Photo: Tyler Booker; Credit: Zach Goodall

He emerged as one of Florida's top targets in the class of 2022 over a year ago, and remains one to this day. IMG Academy offensive tackle Tyler Booker could change the discourse dramatically for the better when it comes to UF's offensive line recruiting.

The New Haven, Conn. native has enjoyed the process of being one of the nation's most coveted recruits, having recently trimmed his list of schools to ten. Booker told Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia, Jr. that he intends to cut that list in half in the coming days, and Florida is expected to be in that group.

"My top five is coming out next week, actually," Booker told Garcia.

Booker recently locked in an official visit to Florida, for the first weekend that campus trips are expected to be allowed by the NCAA this June (4-6). Georgia is his only other confirmed visit as of now, and that is set to take place over the weekend of June 18-20.

"With the crazy world of COVID, I have to take advantage of everything while it's opened up and while I can," Booker explained. "You never know if the next month, things can change and shut back down.

"I saw how hard the decision was for my teammates that didn't get to go visit colleges, and ultimately I want to be done with the recruiting process before my senior season. The only month where visits will be available is June so I want to knock them all out then."

When he arrives at Florida for the weekend in June, Booker will be greeted by a familiar face that he hasn't been able to see in person since the recruiting moratorium was put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic last March: Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen, offensive line coach John Hevesy, and defensive line coach David Turner among others have recruited Booker for some time. Booker even guaranteed after his junior day visit to UF in March 2020 that Florida will be in his top five schools, after meeting Turner. Mullen has kept the relationship intact by communicating with Booker regularly - in fact, daily.

"It comes from the relationship we've built, something that is very important to me as a man and as an athlete," Booker said. "I need a great relationship with my head coach, and I talk to coach Mullen literally every day. He's talking about how I can be an instant-impact on the team and how that impact goes further than my athletic ability, with my leadership skills. Just how I can grow and develop at the University of Florida.

"And then they've gone out of their way to make that relationship with my family as well. Last year, I passed the phone to my mama and they wished my mother a happy birthday. That meant so much to me, I haven't forgotten about that."

The Gators haven't signed a blue-chip offensive tackle prospect in years, and the forecast isn't too bright on either side of the line. Booker would change that immediately should he choose UF at the end of his recruitment, offering ready-to-play skills and size at both tackle and guard in the SEC.