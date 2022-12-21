Boone (Orlando, Fla.) wide receiver Aidan Mizell is the latest Florida commit to sign his name on the dotted line of his National Letter of Intent. He will officially join the Gators roster in 2023.

Serving as an uber-productive deep threat for the Boone offensive throughout his career, Mizell slides into the mix of athletes the Gators have attempted to recruit heavily throughout the early stages of the new regime.

The skillset, and not to mention his ties to the program as the son of former UF track and field star Ebony Robinson-Mizell, intrigued various members of Gator Nation, resulting in nonstop clamoring for his services in Gainesville prior to an offer being on the table.

Position coach Keary Colbert appeased fans when he extended an offer to the talented wideout in April before earning his commitment on June 27 after a June 3 official visit. Now, he's officially slated to step onto campus, joining a talented group of pass catchers in Eugene Wilson III and Andy Jean.

Mizell quickly became a fan favorite heading into his senior season as a top wide receiver target on the board of multiple powerhouse programs. Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, in particular, were vying for his services before the Gators plucked him off the open market.

Their speed and playmaking abilities are expected to rejuvenate a thin and underwhelming unit in 2022. Mizell will likely align mostly as an X-receiver at the next level but has the versatility to bounce around the formation as the coaching staff sees fit.

That flexibility in his position will likely result in early playing time in his Florida career, a common theme for incoming freshmen in this class.

That was a drawing factor for Mizell when he pledged in June as he said he felt he could start at wide receiver immediately upon his arrival and "change what they have going on," he told All Gators.

That will likely come to fruition when the season kicks off next fall. In the meantime, he'll have an opportunity to carve out a role in the spring as he early enrolls at Florida.

Below you can find a snipped from Mizell’s All Gators scouting report.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Mizell has the height and length to routinely make contested catches whether he lines up outside or in the slot and has shown the ability to do that on occasion at the prep level. He’s a bit slender at 180 pounds right now, but that’s nothing a college weight program can’t fix. Mizell flashes good, reliable hands making catches outside of his frame and proves to be a reliable target for his QB.

