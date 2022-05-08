Scouting Report: Gators 2023 WR Commit Creed Whittemore

Breaking down the skill-set and projected fit of new Florida Gators wide receiver commit Creed Whittemore.

Photo: Creed Whittemore; Credit: Zach Goodall

Saturday marked an exciting day for the Florida Gators' recruiting efforts.

After months of establishing relationships to account for the missteps of the previous staff in the talent-acquisition department, Billy Napier and his staff finally turned their inspiring words of change into action with two big-time commitments to kick-start the 2023 recruiting class.

The Gators' landing of offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and athlete Creed Whittemore comes as they head into the crucial summer months when blue-chip prospects will continue making decisions about where to continue their football careers.

After breaking down the skillset and projected fit of Harris into the offensive trenches, AllGators flips from the big men to Florida's skill positions to analyze what the newest pass-catching commit Whittemore will bring to the table upon his arrival in orange and blue.

Background

High school: Buchholz High School (2023)

Size: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Projected position: Slot Wide Receiver

Areas of strength

Since Napier arrived in Gainesville, the common foundational phrase for Florida's recruiting style has been: height, length and verified speed.

Especially important for targeting wide receiver talent, speed in space is imperative to the new "run to open up the pass before taking a deep shot" offensive scheme.

They got just that with Whittemore.

Showing acceleration and elusiveness in the open field, Whittemore is a prototypical fit for the slot position at the next level of the game. He pairs his shiftiness in a telephone booth with straight-line speed, recording a 4.4 40-yard dash, according to his HUDL page.

While that number is unofficial, it makes sense when watching him separate from would-be tacklers as he takes off downfield in his tape.

Pairing that with above-average ball carrier vision, Whittemore has excelled in picking holes in opposing defenses and exploiting them for big gains with his legs despite his primary duties at quarterback at Buchholz.

While he is an athlete and projected to play wideout, he is not limited to that spot. That versatility is valuable.

If worst comes to worst, and Florida is in dire need of an emergency quarterback to step in, Whittemore has shown the accuracy, arm talent and patience to stand in the pocket to deliver strikes at all three levels.

It shouldn't come to fruition, but the foundation is set for him to take on that challenge if called to action.

The heightened football IQ he garnered during his time behind center will translate to any spot he aligns on the field, aiding himself and others with the playbook as well as assignments.

However, if he remains at his projected wideout position, while still raw, his skillset slates him for a considerable role in the offense as the roster currently longs for a big-play-caliber receiver in a room filled with possession wideouts.

Areas needing improvement

As a prospect, Whittemore comes with a bevy of intriguing traits that project to make him an asset in the orange and blue. That comes with expected raw talent, especially as he shifts to a new role following the completion of his senior season.

While he will likely be asked to step into the fold as a wideout upon his entry into the program, Whittemore's limited experience at the position could prove to be difficult in the early going of his career.

He has served as a quarterback in each of the last two seasons, where he has seen success both on the stat sheet — posting 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the two seasons — and in leading the Bobcats to multiple state playoffs appearances.

His development as a signal-caller has equipped him with tools that don't necessarily apply to the role he will assume in the future (other than the aforementioned expansion of his football IQ that can apply anywhere).

As a result, the areas of improvement relate to his lack of polish as a pass-catcher and wideout as a whole. His athleticism should make the transition process smoother, but the intricacies of route running, blocking, creating separation when pressed at the line of scrimmage and more will be a task for wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

Colbert, who has been a huge piece for prospective wide receiver talent in the past, will look to aid the Gainesville product in his ability to count steps when working up the field, bursting off the line of scrimmage and remaining stable in and out of his breaks at the top of his route. All of which have current Gators receivers showing appreciation in the first few months of his tenure.

The learning curve will likely result in Whittemore sitting for a season or two as he grows acclimated to the position and collegiate level.

However, Colbert's track record as a talent developer suggests that the process won't be as monotonous as it could be for a player changing positions.

Final Thoughts

From one Whittemore to the next, the University of Florida continues to carry on the circulation of family members through the program.

Ranging from the Pouncey’s up front, the Henderson’s out wide and the Townsend’s in the backfield, the Gators have found success with brothers, cousins and relatives roaming through their hallways in recent years.

The Whittemore’s are next on the list as Creed looks to pick up where Trent left off.

While comparisons will be drawn between Creed and his older brother, the younger of the two will quickly peek out from behind the shadow of his family name.

That’s because they sport drastically different play styles. Trent, who stands a bit taller and lengthier, serves as a possession receiver for Florida and makes his presence felt over the middle of the field.

His volume of usage has been low throughout his collegiate career, but the production he has seen usually comes as he works in the short and intermediate levels of the defense.

His younger brother, however, possesses more explosive attributes to be a blazer in the offense. Creed’s propensity to create big plays has the potential to be on full display when his time arrives.

As Creed steps in to carry on the Whittemore legacy established at UF, and the larger one of legacy recruits in general, there are a lot of reasons to be hopeful about the spark he will bring to the team in the coming years.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and AllGators.com on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.