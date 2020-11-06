SI.com
Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 OL Yousef Mugharbil

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators continue to add to their 2021 recruiting class as it begins to inch closer to its closing, securing a commitment from Murphy (N.C.) offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil.

Mugharbil, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, elected to partner with the Gators over the likes of North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Louisville, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech - his top seven schools as of Jul. 22.

Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy and tight ends coach Tim Brewster led the way in securing Mugharbil's talents after UF sent an offer his way on Apr. 16. Despite never officially visiting campus due to the recruiting moratorium amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mugharbil felt comfortable from his virtual relationship with the staff to pledge to Florida.

While he plays tackle for the run-heavy Murphy offense, we like his fit as a guard in Florida's offense where he can utilize his power in the run game and short areas. Mugharbil has shown the ability and willingness to get upfield as a blocker, but a lack of pass sets on tape and average athleticism makes for a better projection on the interior line. 

Below, you can find a snippet of Mugharbil's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report. You can welcome Mugharbil to UF's class of 2021 by following him on Twitter here.

Athleticism: Grunt working guard prospect. Not going to blow you away athletically, but plays with enough effort to overcome any physical shortcomings. He’s only asked to move forward in high school, which could identify the initial area for improvement on the next level.

Instincts: He thrives in the run game, though not sure if he’s asked to do much more. He’s an effort player, which is rare to see with his size. He can be a bit of a leaner, but that’s the hyper-aggression speaking in his play if anything. He’s hat then hands in the run game.

