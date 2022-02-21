Florida Remains a Top School for RB Jerrick Gibson After Decommitment

The Florida Gators remain in contention for elite 2024 running back prospect Jerrick Gibson despite his recent decommitment from the program.

Staying home to play college football can be an intriguing option for some of the nation's top players.

That was a reality for former Gainesville High School running back Jerrick Gibson, who grew up less than 15 minutes from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and received his first collegiate offer from his dream school in June 2021. Committing to the Unversity of Florida soon thereafter when it was his only Division-I offer, Gibson was well on his way toward realizing a childhood dream of playing in orange and blue on Saturdays.

However, with Florida undergoing a complete overhaul of the coaching staff, Gibson made the difficult decision to step away from his pledge with the Gators, effectively opening himself up to browse the open market.

He cited his relationship – or lack thereof – with new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and head coach Billy Napier as the main reason for his decommitment.

"I did not have as much of a relationship as with the last staff," Gibson told AllGators during the IMG Academy Pro Day showcase on Thursday. "They wasn't showing enough love for me no more. It's faded away, but it's okay."

The staff's lack of contact has dug them into a hole for the top-ranked running back in the 2024 cycle. Luckily for Florida, though, the talented speed back hasn't ruled the Gators out of contention for his services.

"They still one of my top schools. I just wanted to open back up my recruitment to like experience it a little bit more," Gibson continued. "I was a fan of them since a little kid. It's just something about the environment like the fans love you, and it's so much love and stuff. I love Florida. It's right at home."

Transferring closer to UF to attend his third school in three years at IMG, Florida will not be short of opportunities to reconnect with Gibson at a talent hotspot Napier emphasized as an area of high priority.

Playing in a backfield with fellow top 2024 running back Stacy Gage at IMG Academy, Gibson will have to scrap for playing time for the first time in his career. However, possessing a complementary skillset to Gage, displaying a desirable skillset running off tackle and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, Gibson's arrival to Bradenton has the potential to be mutually beneficial for both prospects.

Each ball carrier will likely carve out a niche within the Ascenders offense while continuously progressing with ongoing competition in practice.

For Gibson, his moves from Gainseville High School to Mundy Mills (Jonesboro, Ga.) to IMG allows him to garner more interest if he excels on the drastically elevated stage.

Since he distanced himself from UF, the Gainesville native has drawn the most interest from the likes of Texas, UCF – where he had a "very good experience" during an unofficial in late January – and Arkansas. He plans to visit Texas and Georgia Tech when unofficial visits are permitted in March.

Going forward, Gibson, with guidance from his IMG Academy coaches, will soak in the luxuries of his recruiting process while mulling over options at his disposal over the next two years. His goal during that time was to find a home that could aid his growth for life after football.

"The most important is education," he said. "I want to know what I'm getting into and how would it develop me as a young, great man for more than football. Second, I want it to feel like genuine love. I want it to feel like home."

