2024 RB Jerrick Gibson Decommits from Gators

Skip to main content

2024 RB Jerrick Gibson Decommits from Florida Gators

After committing to the previous staff in the summer of 2021, 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson has announced his decommitment from the Florida Gators.

Photo: Jerrick Gibson; Credit: Brandon Carroll

Announced via social media, 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson has decommitted from the Florida Gators football program for the foreseeable future after announcing his commitment to the program in the summer of 2021.

Gibson, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, committed to Florida under the previous coaching staff with Dan Mullen in July 2021. An early commitment is not unheard of, and neither is a decommitment while the player figures out where they ultimately would like to take their talents and pursue an education at the next level.

Gibson was originally and primarily recruited by former Florida running backs coach Greg Knox, and Florida has since undergone a full regime change under new head coach Billy Napier, making Gibson's decommitment now not a total surprise.

The Gators were Gibson's first offer from a D1 program.

"First of all I would like to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Knox for blessing me with my first D1 offer and opportunity to play for the Florida Gators," Gibson wrote on Twitter earlier today. "With that being said I've decided to de-commit from the University of Florida. Please respect my decision"

Read More

Originally from Gainesville (Fla), Gibson attended Mundy Mills (Hampton, Ga.) last season but will now transfer to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his junior, and presumably senior, seasons.

When he originally received the offer from Florida, Gibson stated it was a "dream come true," getting an offer from the university he grew to love over the years is something to be proud of.

“I was very happy. I was jumping up and down, finna jump out the roof. It still feels unreal like I grew up watching this team, so it’s like a dream come true,” Gibson said in an interview with AllGators after his offer from Florida last year.

"In my city, running backs don’t really even get looked at by Florida. So it just means a lot to me. When I was younger, all I knew was Florida. I grew up watching Florida 24/7. I have just always liked them. It’s a blessing.”

It is not a surprise to see a decommitment, but his love for the university, at this point, hasn't waned and it wouldn't be surprising to see him recommit when the time is right later down the line. For now, Gibson remains a "free agent," in the eyes of recruiters, able to take on visits with genuine interest. 

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Jerrick Gibson
Recruiting

2024 RB Jerrick Gibson Decommits from Gators

26 seconds ago
Gervon Dexter and Zachary Carter
Football

Gators 2021 Positional Review: Defensive Line

2 hours ago
Arlis Boardingham
Football

Billy Napier: Arlis Boardingham Gives Florida Gators a Mismatch Weapon

21 hours ago
Gators offensive line 2021
Football

Florida Gators 2021 Positional Review: Offensive Line

22 hours ago
Van Jefferson
Football

Former Gators WR Van Jefferson Wins Super Bowl, Welcomes Child on Sunday

Feb 14, 2022
Even McPherson
Football

Betting Odds on Florida Gators in Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17591643_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

Five Former Gators Set to Compete in Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022
UF UK
Basketball

Three Takeaways: Florida Routed at Kentucky, 78-57

Feb 13, 2022