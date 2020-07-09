Scouting Notes: 2022 Central Florida Defensive Prospects to Watch

In the recruiting class of 2022, the Central Florida region will see multiple defensive football players become national recruits.

Just like our breakdown on Central Florida's top 2022 offensive prospects, this list signifies some of the best prospects from Saint Petersburg to Melbourne. Yet again, due to COVID-19, the ability to scout players proved to be difficult because most of the events past the first two weekends of March 2020 have been canceled.

During the past year, the following evaluations stem from watching in-person workouts, games, HUDL film, seven on seven tournaments, and combines, here is a good initial list of Central Florida prospects. Moving forward, this list will expand and change accordingly.

It’s an exceptional year for defensive backs, even by the state of Florida standards, for the Central Florida area. It’s really difficult to select the top defensive backs and this list could have gone much deeper. With that information in mind, here are some of the best offensive prospects from Central Florida for the class of 2022.

Top Player: Sam McCall, S, 6-3, 185, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Perhaps the most difficult aspect of defining McCall’s game would be determining which position he should play. He’s a very talented wide receiver, and he’s equally adept at playing cornerback or safety. For his long-term future, perhaps it’s best that McCall’s most likely position will be safety because he’s going to fill out more. Plus, McCall carries himself like a confident safety should.

The first time I watched McCall was spring 2019. I thought he was about to be a senior based on his body. When I looked at the program and saw he was going to be a sophomore I immediately began texting people.

Just as important as his size and physique, McCall’s go-all-out style of play on offense and defense will catch anyone’s eye. He possesses phenomenal hands, makes sharp cuts when running routes, churns for extra yards after the catch, and drives through ball carriers and receivers when making tackles. In short, he’s a tremendously gifted athlete that loves the game of football. McCall is one of the nation's top recruits. He has an extremely long list of offers with Alabama and Florida being at or near the top of his board.

Nick Campbell, DE, 6-3 1/2, 245, Clermont (Fla.) Lake Minneola

A player that defines the term defensive line technician, Campbell uses his hands and his feet in unity to defeat blockers. Especially adept at rushing the passer for such a young defensive lineman, Campbell shows many moves from his film. He’s not as well known as some of the other Florida defensive ends, but he’s starting to make a name for himself and for good reason. Auburn, Kentucky, Central Florida, Tennessee, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Nebraska are amongst Campbell’s offers.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DE, 6-3, 250, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

A powerfully built prospect, Brownlow-Dindy defeats blockers with his hands, his quick feet, and multiple pass-rush moves. He’s really good at getting underneath the pads of the offensive tackle, knocking him back, and then closing in on the quarterback with a secondary move. His athleticism and effort also stand out. Brownlow-Dindy has a very long list of offers including Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska and Ole Miss among others.

Mario Eugenio, DE, 6-3, 240, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

One of the most proficient pass rushers for the class of 2022, Eugenio uses his hands to gain leverage regardless of his pass rush move. He’s gone from 215-pounds to 240-pounds this offseason, so he will be more adept at using power moves and taking on bigger blockers. Eugenio already earned several offers, but his recruitment should really increase once college coaches see him play this fall.

Rutgers, Iowa State, Indiana, Central Florida, Florida International, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati represent some of Eugenio’s offers. That list will soon change.

Jamari Lyons, DT, 6-3, 280, Melbourne (Fla.) Viera

Despite his size, this is a player that can move very well laterally. It aids Lyons when attacking backside gaps, and using different pass rush moves. He’s lost weight, so his quickness will be improved. Lyons also possesses the strength to power through big offensive linemen. He’s good at using his hands to create space. A versatile defensive tackle, his best days are still ahead of him. Colleges already took notice.

Illinois, Florida, Auburn, Kansas, Penn State and Nebraska present a small sampling of Lyons’ offers. With Lyons overall talent, he could end up with well over 30 scholarship offers.

Nakai Martinez, CB, 5-11, 170, Apopka (Fla.) High School

A natural athlete, Martinez provides the hips and quick feet needed to play cornerback for an FBS program. He’s already really good at his backpedal, as well as changing direction from a backpedal. Breaks on the football really well. Once Martinez intercepts a pass, he looks to score. He can stop and start like a running back. Along the recruiting front, Martinez already gathered several offers including Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Tennessee, and Central Florida.

Matthew McDoom, CB, 5-8, 160, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange

McDoom’s explosiveness is fantastic. Capable of playing several positions, his quickness, strength and change of direction make McDoom a prime cornerback candidate. He can change direction as well as any defensive back in Florida. Also utilized as a wide receiver and return man, McDoom is a threat to score a touchdown anytime he touches the football. Great open-field speed. Cincinnati, Penn State and Florida International offered, but expect many more programs to join that list by the end of McDoom’s junior season.

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S, 6-2, 180, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Another long and rangy safety, McClendon is a very physical player. He would assume to go through a wide receiver as he would knock down a pass. That physical style of play allows him the ability to play in the box and be quite effective. He’s also good at getting off the hash and making a dash to the sideline and knocking away a pass. McClenson is another player that can be versatile enough to play over a slot wide receiver if need be. Florida, Auburn, Florida State, West Virginia, Penn State, Nebraska and Oklahoma are amongst McClendon’s offers.

Markeith Williams, FS, 6-3, 175, Orlando (Fla.) Evans

A rangy free safety with exceptional ball skills, Williams makes plays on the football time and again. He provides a long wingspan, very good change of direction, and he’s a good tackler. Williams is versatile enough to be used in the slot to play man coverage versus tight ends and slot wide receivers. Several programs are involved with Williams’ recruitment, including offers from Ohio State, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Florida, Auburn, Central Florida, Texas A & M and Tennessee.

More Central Fla. 2022 Prospects to Keep an Eye On

Zane Durant, DE, 6-1, 240, Orlando (Fla.) Lane Nona

Brandon Cleveland, DT, 6-3, 260, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day

Tawfiq Thomas, DT, 6-3, 310, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Bryan Thomas, Jr., DE, 6-2, 215, Orlando (Fla.) Foundation Academy

Travion Barnes, LB, 6-0, 210, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Melvin Jordan, LB, 6-0, 205, Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Calvary Christian

Lamont Lee, LB, 6-1, 210, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Elijah Davis, CB, 6-1, 160, Auburndale (Fla.) High School

Jaime Smiley, FS, 6-1, 175, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic