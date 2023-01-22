Top Florida OT Target Kam Pringle Commits to South Carolina

The Gators top offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class Kam Pringle made his awaited commitment announcement on Saturday as he pledged to Shane Beamer at South Carolina.

The Woodland (S.C.) High School product chose the Gamecocks over Florida, Clemson, Georgia, NC State and Tennessee.

As the cousin of former Gators tackle Jawaan Taylor, Florida felt to be in the mix for the uber-talented offensive lineman despite his evident liking for the in-state institution he’s now pledged to.

But, as he weighed his list of options and started to take steps in his recruitment process — releasing a top ten in September before trimming it to a final six in early January — Beamer and the ‘Cocks prevailed to pluck the nation’s No. 1 OT prospect off the open market.

SCAR’s addition of the 6-foot-8, 340-pound lineman is a massive (literally) loss for Florida. In a cycle where recruiting exterior offensive linemen to provide bookend pieces at tackle for quarterback DJ Lagway in the future is paramount — after a struggle to do so under the previous regime and in year one under Napier — losing a player the caliber of Pringle who has family ties is a difficult setback for UF to overcome in that endeavor.

As a top offensive line target for Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, Florida will continue recruit the legacy prospect until he puts pen to paper in December.

The battle to secure his services becomes an uphill battle with his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Centennial’s (Roswell, Ga.) Daniel Calhoun and Tuscarora’s (Leeburg, Va.) Fletcher Westphal become move to the top of the Gators OT board for uncommitted 2024 prospects, as a result.

