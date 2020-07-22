AllGators
Florida Gators 2021 DE Commit Tyreak Sapp's SI All-American Scouting Report

Zach Goodall

One of the longest-standing pledges in Florida's 2021 class, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) defensive end Tyreak Sapp is certainly a headliner for the Gators on the defensive side of the ball.

Sapp has lined up all over the Raiders' defensive front, from nose to three-technique, 4i, strong-side, and weak-side defensive end, and made his presence known at each spot. Sapp has accumulated 82 tackles, including 17.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss over his three years on St. Thomas Aquinas' talented defense, alongside Gators 2020 linebacker signee Derek Wingo.

Despite his long-standing commitment, Sapp released his top five schools on July 9th, including Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and Georgia Tech.

RELATED: 19 Gators commits and 23 key targets named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates

Below, you can find Sapp's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American, as he was named to the SIAA Top 1000 last week. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Tyreak Sapp

Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas
Committed to: Florida
Schools of interest: Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and Georgia Tech
Projected Position: Sapp can play defensive end on the strong or weak side in a 40-front and has the potential to grow into a 3-technique defensive tackle.

Frame: Powerful-looking build at 260 pounds with good definition in upper body. Good-size thighs and lower half.

Athleticism: Good first-step quickness off the edges and can close on ball carriers in hurry. Yet his top athletic trait is his strength and power, which he uses to defeat blockers at the point of attack. Sapp has good short-area quickness, balance, and solid agility when in pursuit.

Instincts: Pass-rush plan is predicated on his cross-chop move, which is his go-to in his toolbox. Off of this, he will work in a rip to counter and also mixes in an occasional spin and flashes the ability to bend and dip. Sapp also is capable of converting speed to power to walk back offensive linemen playing with a high hat.

Polish: Sapp will need to add a bit more to his toolbox as a pass-rusher, but he has the explosiveness and point-of-attack strength to find a place on a defensive front on the edges fairly early in his career. He plays with a good motor, hustle, and competes by tracking ball-carriers from behind through the whistle.

Bottom Line: At this point, Sapp is somewhat of a scheme versatile “tweener.” He currently plays mainly on the edges, yet has the potential to grow into an interior defender on a defensive front. With his strength, he can take advantage of blockers with soft shoulders and has enough quickness and gap penetration ability to work against guards at the college level.

