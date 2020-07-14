SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Daejon Reynolds Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Daejon Reynolds
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 
Committed to: Florida 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Relatively tall with broad shoulders and some muscle development in the upper half. Considerable room to add mass to the trunk and lower extremities. 

Athleticism: Two-way prospect with athletic flashes at wide receiver as well as safety. He has a solid, but not elite speed with a long stride in the open field. Plus leaping ability with ball skills at either position, including great range on defense. High-pointing ability on either side of the ball with tangible success. 

Instincts: Pure football player at his best when the football is in the air. Size, vertical ability, hangtime and ball skills make for impressive weapons down the field and in the red area. Effective after the catch with lower-body strength and toughness. 

Polish: Some examples of varied release packages at the line of scrimmage, though lacking in quickness to put pressure on defender. Effective stemming on in-breaking routes with good acceleration at the second level. Natural hands combine well with ball tracking ability and spatial awareness to maximize catch radius and minimize risk factors with the ball in the air. 

Bottom Line: Reynolds is an extremely productive wide receiver prospect (1,500 yards, 15 TDs in 2019) built for the voluminous nature of today’s college football. He isn’t the most explosive prospect but compensates in multiple ways, from elite ball skills to physicality and some polish. As he cleans up his ability off the line and gets deeper in the route tree he can develop into a reliable multi-year starter in the SEC.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American