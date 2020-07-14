SI All-American Candidate Daejon Reynolds Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Daejon Reynolds

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Relatively tall with broad shoulders and some muscle development in the upper half. Considerable room to add mass to the trunk and lower extremities.

Athleticism: Two-way prospect with athletic flashes at wide receiver as well as safety. He has a solid, but not elite speed with a long stride in the open field. Plus leaping ability with ball skills at either position, including great range on defense. High-pointing ability on either side of the ball with tangible success.

Instincts: Pure football player at his best when the football is in the air. Size, vertical ability, hangtime and ball skills make for impressive weapons down the field and in the red area. Effective after the catch with lower-body strength and toughness.

Polish: Some examples of varied release packages at the line of scrimmage, though lacking in quickness to put pressure on defender. Effective stemming on in-breaking routes with good acceleration at the second level. Natural hands combine well with ball tracking ability and spatial awareness to maximize catch radius and minimize risk factors with the ball in the air.

Bottom Line: Reynolds is an extremely productive wide receiver prospect (1,500 yards, 15 TDs in 2019) built for the voluminous nature of today’s college football. He isn’t the most explosive prospect but compensates in multiple ways, from elite ball skills to physicality and some polish. As he cleans up his ability off the line and gets deeper in the route tree he can develop into a reliable multi-year starter in the SEC.