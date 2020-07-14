SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Charles Montgomery Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Charles Montgomery
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Schools of Interest: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and South Carolina, among others.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Chiseled frame; looks like he’s already on a college roster. Stout upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: Quickness in and out of breaks proves fantastic; first step acceleration proves elite. More quick than fast. Change of direction would be Montgomery’s biggest asset. Quick, compact strides symbolize Montgomery’s running style. 

Instincts: Sets up double moves versus top cornerbacks really well. Good at keeping proper spacing while facing zone coverage; finds the vulnerable opening. Knows when to lower his shoulder to gain extra yards, or make a move to make a defender miss. Natural ball skills. 

Polish: Montgomery is still more athlete than a wide receiver, but he’s learning quickly. Sometimes uses physical talent more than technique to disengage from defenders. Quick head fakes before making cuts during routes. Needs to learn nuances of hand placement and leverage to defeat press coverage. 

Bottom Line: As a slot wide receiver or on the outside, Montgomery is ready for a power-five program. Natural strength and lateral quickness allow him to excel. His overall athleticism and natural feel for making defenders miss will make him a dangerous college wide receiver and potential return man.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American