SI All-American Candidate Charles Montgomery Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Charles Montgomery

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Schools of Interest: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and South Carolina, among others.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Chiseled frame; looks like he’s already on a college roster. Stout upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Quickness in and out of breaks proves fantastic; first step acceleration proves elite. More quick than fast. Change of direction would be Montgomery’s biggest asset. Quick, compact strides symbolize Montgomery’s running style.

Instincts: Sets up double moves versus top cornerbacks really well. Good at keeping proper spacing while facing zone coverage; finds the vulnerable opening. Knows when to lower his shoulder to gain extra yards, or make a move to make a defender miss. Natural ball skills.

Polish: Montgomery is still more athlete than a wide receiver, but he’s learning quickly. Sometimes uses physical talent more than technique to disengage from defenders. Quick head fakes before making cuts during routes. Needs to learn nuances of hand placement and leverage to defeat press coverage.

Bottom Line: As a slot wide receiver or on the outside, Montgomery is ready for a power-five program. Natural strength and lateral quickness allow him to excel. His overall athleticism and natural feel for making defenders miss will make him a dangerous college wide receiver and potential return man.