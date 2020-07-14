SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Trevonte Rucker Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Trevonte Rucker 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 160 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard
Committed to: Florida 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Light and lean build at 160 pounds. Wiry arms with thin torso and trunk. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast athlete with good stop-and-start ability. Rucker excels when he has the ball in his hands in the RAC-phase of plays. He’s elusive with good agility and makes sharp cuts in the open field to make defenders miss. He is capable of detaching from coverage with speed cuts at breakpoints and flashes good timing in his leaping to high-point balls. 

Instincts: Space-player who’s highly effective with various screens on the perimeter. Has a good feel for setting blocks. Displays good vision and creativity as a runner in the open field. Also runs slants, posts and go’s when lined up on the right side as a perimeter receiver. 

Polish: Rucker is a raw receiver prospect who currently plays mostly quarterback for Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard. He has a lot of room to grow and game to refine when it comes escaping press coverage from physical cornerbacks, stemming his routes in his releases and route-running expansion/discipline. 

Bottom Line: Though he doesn’t have elite long-speed, Rucker possesses good quickness and terrific run-after-catch skills. He also has potential to be an above-average punt returner at the college level. He projects as a complementary receiver in a college offense that can take advantage of getting him the ball in space in various ways.

