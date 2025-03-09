Florida Projected To Land Four-Star Linebacker Recruit
The Florida Gators are gaining momentum on the recruiting trail, landing a crystal ball prediction for Malik Morris, a four-star linebacker out of Lakeland High School — the same program that produced former five-star Gators defensive back Cormani McClain.
Morris, ranked the 13th-best linebacker in the nation and 28th overall player in Florida (per 247Sports composite), was on campus in Gainesville this weekend. He’s set to return for an official visit on June 13, but the Gators face stiff competition. Morris will also visit Miami (May 30) and Texas A&M (June 6), with former Florida inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman now recruiting him for the Aggies. He also holds verbal offers from programs like Alabama, Oregon and Georgia.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker is coming off a dominant junior season — 95 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles — helping Lakeland go 13-1 and reach the 5A state title game. He has also showcased his athleticism by contributing on both sides of the ball for the Dreadnaughts, totaling 15 rushing touchdowns through three high school seasons.
This latest development comes just days after Florida landed its first linebacker commit for 2026 in four-star Izayia Williams, the nation's top linebacker recruit. As of March 8, Florida has offered 16 people at the position.
Morris isn’t a lock, but Florida seems to be in a solid spot, especially since Morris has another visit lined up this summer. Now, it’s about sealing the deal — and keeping him away from Bateman and the Aggies.
The Gators currently have three commits in their 2026 recruting class. Along with the afformentioned Williams, the Gators have quarterback Will Griffin and safety Devin Jackson committed. Both Williams and Griffin are four star recruits and are top 20 players at their positions.