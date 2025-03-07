Gators Earn Pledge from No. 1 Linebacker
Tavares (Leesburg, Fla.) four-star linebacker Izayia Williams on Thursday committed to the Florida Gators before taking to X to announce his recruitment is shut down.
Williams is rated as the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2026, according to On3. Prior to his commitment to the Gators, Williams had a top five that consisted of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Penn State.
Williams' pledge to Florida is his fourth commitment during his recruitment. He was previously committed to Florida State from September 4, 2024, until November 7. He is also a former Louisville and Syracuse pledge.
The 6-foot-1.5, 215-pound linebacker had a strong junior season with Tavares. According to MaxPreps, He posted 125 total tackles and 15.0 tackles-for-loss in the 2024-25 season. Williams also recorded four sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
As for a comp for the highly-rated prospect, 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins likened his game to Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon. Ivins provided a scouting report on Williams as well.
“Closes gaps with jurisdiction and can turn into a mallet as he slams opponents,” Ivins said. “Owns rare sideline-to-sideline range with his gallop and has continued to improve depth perception as a drop-coverage defender…Suitable as an open-field tackler at this stage, but has to get better at consistently putting himself in favorable positions.”
This is the Gators third commitment for the class of 2026. Williams joins Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) four-star signal caller Will Griffin and First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) three-star safety Devin Jackson.