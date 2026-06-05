Gators Baseball Plays Host to Important Transfer Target

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan highlighted several areas he hopes to address this offseason through the transfer portal after ending the season in disappointment in the Gainesville Regional.

Lefty arms were named as the highest priority.

Well, he is acting on his words in a timely fashion, as the Gators are hosting a top-five transfer left-handed pitcher on Thursday in Northwestern State southpaw Brody Trosclair, according to Gators Online’s Zach Abolverdi.

Trosclair was effective on the mound in 2026, producing a 1.89 ERA and a 5-1 record in 38 innings pitched. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound lefty posted a 55-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and had one save as well.

While he did make 10 appearances in 2026, Trosclair’s debut season was cut short by a season-ending elbow injury in April. Despite missing the back end of the season, he still earned 2026 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Southland Conference Pitcher honors.

The young pitcher’s best outing of the year came on March 20 against New Orleans. Trosclair struck out 12 batters, which was the most by a Northwestern State pitcher in three seasons.

Trosclair is not the first and will not be the last transfer that the Gators have put time into recruiting this summer.

In fact, Florida has already landed a commitment from one of the top transfers regardless of their position. A consensus top-100 transfer prospect, former Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III committed to the Gators on Thursday, marking him as the first newcomer for the program.

It is expected to be an active offseason for Florida. As for O’Sullivan’s focus this summer, the Gators are looking to add a catcher, left-handed pitching and middle-of-the-order bats.

One of those needs has been checked off the list by landing catcher Embury III from the portal.

Additionally, Trosclair is certainly not to be the only lefty that the Gators bring in on a visit, as they need more than just one southpaw from the portal, thanks to losing their only option in that role from this past season, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola.

While there are going to be more incomings for the Gators, multiple players in-house are already heading out the door just a few days into the offseason.

For outgoing, four pitchers have already entered their names into the transfer portal, with righties Matthew Jenkins, Cooper Moss and Christian Rodriguez and lefty McCall Biemiller announcing their decisions.

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