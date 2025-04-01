Gators Enter Race for Highly-Touted 2027 Offensive Tackle Recruit
The Florida Gators have staked their claim for a highly ranked 2027 recruit who would provide significant help in the trenches.
On3’s Corey Bender reports that the Gators recently entered the race for elite offensive tackle Qua Ford, extending an offer to the high school sophomore on March 25.
Hailing from Texarkana, Texas, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Ford is currently ranked as the 10th overall offensive tackle and 98th overall player on On3’s Industry Ranking for the 2027 class.
Although Ford still has two years of high school football, his talents are highly sought after. According to his profile on On3, Ford has received offers from 21 different schools, including the Gators and conference rivals Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.
Speaking with Gators Online, Ford is still relatively new to the culture in the Swamp.
“Honestly, I don’t really know too much about Florida yet,” said Ford. “I see it as a good opportunity, good program and at a good place.”
On3 says Ford spoke with Joe Hamilton, the Gators' director of scouting and recruiting relations, and shared a great first conversation.
“The coach who offered me is where I’m from,” said Ford regarding Hamilton. “He was looking out for the hometown giving me another opportunity. It was a great vibe. He’s a good guy, and we really connected on a different level.”
Ford told On3 that visiting Gainesville over the coming weeks is not out of the question.
“We are talking about and working on taking a visit over there,” said Ford. “It would possibly be in the spring.”
The left tackle position is a coveted position on any football team, and that’s where Ford finds his home. His high school tape shows a dominant story, especially in the run game, with Ford pancaking defensive linemen before pushing upfield to pursue the secondary.
His high school career is far from over, but the Gators will likely continue to pursue a scheduled visit in the months to come.