Gators Lose Out on Five-Star Wide Receiver Dallas Wilson
It looked like for a moment that the Florida Gators had a chance to use its recruiting momentum to flip five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson. However, he has chosen to honor his longstanding commitment to Oregon.
Wilson has been committed to Oregon for nearly two years, making his verbal commitment back on Jan. 17, 2023. He received offers from over 30 programs, sowing interest in Florida State and Miami as well.
The five-star wide receiver, according to 247 Sports, is the No. 26 player in the country, and a top-five wideout and a top-three player from Florida.
As early as Wednesday morning, there was buzz that Wilson would sign with the Gators. Experts from multiple major outs were making their predicitions.
However, in the end, Wilson chose to be a Duck instead of a Gator. It just wasn't meant to be..
In the end, he is committed to one of the top teams in the country that had a successful first season in the Big Ten, finishing the regular season 12-0 and having a berth in the conference championship.
The Gators recruiting run of the last few weeks has seen them flip recruitngs from multiple major programs. This includes flips from Texas, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, three from Florida State, Cincinnati and Arizona.
The Gators still have top recruit Vernell Brown III, who has been committed to the Gators since July 2024. They also successfully flipped Muizz Tounkara from Arizona back on Nov. 25.
Florida could also make a move to try and get a bigtime receiver in the transfer portal as their follow up move.