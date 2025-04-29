Gators Make Top 10 for Four-Star DL
The Florida Gators have cracked the top 10 for one of the nation's top defensive line prospects in the class of 2026.
Four-star Kendall Guervil of Fort Myers (Fla.) named Florida among his finalists, which also consist of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and USC. Guervil (6-4, 315 pounds) is rated as the No. 8 defensive tackle prosect in his class, according to 247 Sports.
Guervil emerged as one of the top defensive line prospects last season after an 88-tackle junior campaign, 12 of which were for loss.
Since emerging as one of the best prospects at his position, Guervil has been a familiar face in Florida's efforts to build its 2026 recruiting class. He has taken seven unofficial visits with the Gators since 2023 with his most-recent visit coming this past March.
He will take his first official visit with the Gators on June 13 after visits with Florida State (May 30) Georgia (June 6) and before a visit with Texas (June 20).
Gators 2026 Recruiting
Guervil is the fifth defensive lineman in the class of 2026 to name the Gators as a finalist alongside four-star Darryus McKinley, four-star James Johnson, four-star JaReylan McCoy and four-star Vodney Cleveland, who recently named Florida as his leader.
All but McKinley are scheduled to take an official visit with the Gators this summer.
Overall, the Gators hold pleges from two prospects in the class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star linebacker Izayia Williams. However, Florida may be in a position to add more this summer after receiving predictions to land interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr and four-star linebacker Malik Morris.