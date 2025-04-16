Gators Pushing for IMG Academy Top-30 Tight End
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – More additions to the Florida Gators' 2026 recruiting class could be coming. On3’s Corey Bender placed a prediction on Wednesday for the Gators to land IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) tight end Kekua Aumua.
Aumua (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) ranks as a three-star tight end in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. They have him rated as the 28th-best tight end and the 68th overall prospect in the state of Florida in the class. He currently holds 19 offers, with the best among his list being Florida, Washington, BYU, Arizona State, California and Florida State.
Florida, Washington and BYU are all listed as programs he is "warm" on.
It was a relatively quiet year for Aumua as a junior in 2024-25. He only played in three games this past season with IMG Academy and managed two receptions for 12 yards.
However, 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins believes Aumua has great potential.
“His upside is very high and he’s going to be recruited at the high Power 4 level,” Biggins said.
Biggins mentioned what makes Aumua an interesting prospect as well.
“He has an athletic 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame and projects as an every-down tight end who can play in any situation,” Biggins wrote. “He showed strong hands, uses his frame to box out smaller linebackers and safeties and catches the ball well through contact. He’s a dominant run blocker on tape and can maul opposing linebackers or even edge rushers at the HS level.”
Florida currently holds three commitments in this recruiting cycle and only one of them happens to be on the offensive side of the ball. Four-star signal caller Will Griffin is the lone verbal on offense. With their three commits, the Gators' 2026 class is rated No. 48, according to 247Sports.