Gators Target Wide Receiver Recruits: This Week's Latest Offers
A quick glance at the Florida Gators’ roster is all that's needed to recognize the abundance of offensive talent on the team. However, the Gators must continue to build a strong young core if the program plans to reassert itself as a national powerhouse.
The staff's recent emphasis on strengthening their receiver core certainly aligns with that plan. This week, Florida has already offered scholarships to four high school wide receivers, demonstrating their focus on young talent as they try to build a solid foundation for the future.
As of January 29, the Gators have offered 34 wide receivers in the class of 2026, but have yet to receive a commitment.
Gators On SI takes a look at the wide receiver recruits that have received offers from Florida this week.
Kaydon Finley (2026)
On Monday, Gators wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales stopped by Aledo High School in Texas to offer 2026 wide receiver Kaydon Finley, son of Super Bowl champion tight end Jermichael Finley.
Finley is already carving out his own path to success, establishing himself as one of the top high school wide receivers in the country. The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver is four-star according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is ranked as the 13th best wide receiver recruit in the country, and the 11th best overall recruit in the state of Texas.
Throughout his time at Aledo, Finley has helped lead the program to two Texas 5A D-1 State Championship wins. This season, he has hauled in 81 passes for 1432 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
Mason James (2026)
Just a day later, Gonzales offered another class of 2026 wide receiver, Mason James from Norman North High School in Oklahoma.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports rankings. He's the second-best recruit in Oklahoma and the 28th-best receiver recruit in the country.
As a junior, James caught 56 passes for 1,233 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading Norman North to the quarterfinals of the Oklahoma 6A-1 High School Football Playoffs.
If Florida hopes to secure a commitment from James, they’ll have to pry him out of the hands of his hometown school, Oklahoma. The Sooners gave James his first college offer in 2023 before he started to get pursued by other well-known programs such as Oregon, Alabama and Michigan.
Davian Groce (2026)
Arguably the most intriguing athlete on this list, Davian Groce is listed either as a wide receiver or a running back depending on the recruiting platform. Although Groce has already been recruited by most of the nation's top programs, he had not been offered by Florida until Monday.
This year, Groce was part of the first crop of juniors to play in the Navy All-American Bowl. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Groce is a four-star athlete. He is ranked as the third-best recruit in the state of Texas, and the fourth-best athlete in the country.
As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete caught 43 passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns while rushing 58 times for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned three kicks, averaging 69 yards per return.
Jaden Upshaw (2027)
The only class of 2027 receiver to be offered by Florida this week, Upshaw’s recruitment has started to skyrocket as of late. Before being offered by Florida yesterday, Upshaw had already received offers from programs like Georgia, Clemson and Florida State this month.
Likely due to his sudden uptick in recruitment, Upshaw is yet to be ranked by any of the national recruiting websites.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-2 and 190-pound wide receiver caught 63 passes for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns for Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia