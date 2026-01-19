Florida a Strong Contender for Ascending Four-Star WR

Despite recent coaching turnover, four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson has continued to label the Florida Gators as a strong contender in his recruitment heading into his senior year.

Patterson, rated as the 37th overall wideout in the 2027 recruiting class by On3, received an offer from Florida and visited Gainesville unofficially multiple times under the previous staff, the most recent being in Week 2 of the 2025 season. Despite seeing a large shift in personnel inside the building since, the South Carolina prospect has seen a consistent effort from the Gators regardless.

“Florida stayed consistent and kept communication strong throughout the change,” Patterson told Florida Gators On SI. “They are still a strong contender and are actively recruiting me.”

While re-building relationships at Florida, the change has not stopped the Gators from continuing to establish themselves as a school to watch for Patterson. The talented wideout has visited the program more than any other so far in his process, while he plans to be back on campus for the Gators Junior day this upcoming weekend. It will be his first visit with the Gators new regime.

“My relationship with the new staff is solid and still growing,” Patterson said. “Coach (Marcus) Davis and (Trent) McKnight are great coaches who have had success in the past.”

A state medalist in both the 100 and 200-meter dash as a Sophomore, Patterson continues to ascend in the rankings after an impressive 1,000 yard junior season in which he caught ten touchdowns. Heading into his visit, he comes off a strong showing at ‘The Opening: Miami’ this past weekend, a well-respected football camp that included a bevy of top recruits in which he earned the ‘Alpha Dog’ award on day one given to the best performer.

WENT DOWN TO MIAMI CAME OUT ON TOP 🆙 !!!@TheOpening (VIA:takesbyisa) pic.twitter.com/eB5clnbpeB — Amare “AP” Patterson 4⭐️WR (@AmarePatterson) January 19, 2026

“It was a deep and talented group of pass catchers, but no one made more of a statement than Patterson,” 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote after attending the event. “Patterson used his speed and acceleration to race into the deeper third and hauled in nearly a dozen touchdowns over the course of the night.”

No doubt an important target for Florida as they begin to ramp up their efforts in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Patterson could be a key piece in continuing the impressive run Florida is on in regards to recruiting at the position. In just their past two classes, the Gators have signed six blue-chip wideouts, with the electric 2027 playmaker one to watch this upcoming cycle.

As of now, Florida will continue to work to pursue the out-of-state recruit, with the new staff seemingly in good position ahead of an important weekend visit.

