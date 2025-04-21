Gators In Top-Five For Blue Chip WR Recruit, Considered Favorites
A blue-chip wide receiver recruit announced that the Florida Gators are in his top five for landing spots. Somourian Wingo posted a graphic on his personal X account that showed the Gators, Alabama, South Carolina, Miami and LSU.
It's an array of top rivals in the running with the Gators for his services. If it helps, he has two-time BCS national champion and former Gators running back Brandon James as his offensive coordinator. There's no guarantees that Florida has this in the bag because of that, but it doesn't hurt.
There are currently no prediction on 247 Sports, but On3 likes Florida's chances. They have a 36.4% chance to land him, which is the best of any school. Miami is second at 27.9%.
The four-star Wingo is the No. 165 player in the country and a top-25 wide receiver prospect, according to 247 Sports. He has an official visit with Florida scheduled for June 6.
Florida has heavily overhauled it's wide receiver room over the last few months. The top incoming freshmen are legacy Gator Vernell Brown III and Tampa native Dallas Wilson. Wilson notably joined the Gators at the eleventh hour after signing with Oregon. J Michael Sturdivant transferred over from UCLA. If healthy, he could be an explosive option in the passing game.
Eugene Wilson III and Aiden Mizell are two standouts returning from last season. Wilson was hurt for a chunk of last season but is expected to be back and healthy. Mizell didn't see too much playing during his freshman season but had his standout games, notable against rival Georgia.
Wingo would be joining what could be come a lethal staff in 2026 should he commit to Florida. Because how young this group is, quarteback DJ Lagway could have a consistent and talented group around him for the remainder of his promising college career.
The Gators currently has two commits in their 2026 recruiting class: quarterback Will Griffin and linebacker Izayia Williams. Safety Devin Jackson recently decommitted. No wide receivers have committed to the Gators at any point during this recruiting cycle.