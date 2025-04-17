S Devin Jackson Decommits from Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Despite some recent positive recruiting news for the Florida Gators, they were dealt a blow to their 2026 class Thursday morning with safety Devin Jackson decommitting, per Hayes Fawcett on X.
Out of First Academy (Orlando, Fla.), Jackson is rated as a three-star prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound safety prospect holds 45 offers with schools such as Florida, Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and LSU among those to have extended a scholarship his way.
Jackson originally committed to the Gators on July 31 of last year and was the second commit of the class behind four-star quarterback Will Griffin. He was recently joined by four-star linebacker Izayia Williams before Thursday's decommitment.
He’ll have suitors lined up and ready to persuade him to join their side after his solid junior campaign in 2024-25. This past season, he posted 80 total tackles, seven pass break-ups, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one tackle-for-loss across 10 games with First Academy.
However, Florida won’t give up on finding their guys to patrol the backfield in this 2026 class. One prospect that the Gators are in the running for is Hartfield Academy (Flowood, Miss.) safety Bralan Womack.
Womack (5-foot-11.5, 195 pounds) ranks as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 safety in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. The Gators are currently in his final four that he released recently.
Additionally, there will be more prospects that the Gators will target and safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri has his own details he looks for in each player.
“A really good coach one time said, you know, size, speed is good, but the ability to get people lined up and communicate and help get the back end set with their cover responsibilities, the ability to tackle in the open field and the ability to play the ball in the deep part of the field,” Sunseri said during spring camp. “Because if you can do those three things, you have burst acceleration, you have the ability to hand-eye coordination, you have balance and body control, you have burst and acceleration. All those things come with those three attributes. So, really, that's kind of what I'm looking for whenever I evaluate a young prospect."