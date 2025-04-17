Highly Touted Transfer Guard Commits to Gators

BREAKING: Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee, one of the top point guards in the portal, has committed to Florida, his agent @GeorgeSLangberg of GSL

Sports Group tells @On3sports.



The 6-4 junior averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season.… pic.twitter.com/egRfs2BI9g