Highly Touted Transfer Guard Commits to Gators
The Florida Gators men's basketball team has its new floor general. Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee, one of the top transfer guards in the portal has committed to the University of Florida, he announced Wednesday evening.
Fresh off an official visit to Florida, Lee chose to be a Gator despite also being recruited and taking visits to the University of Kansas and St. Johns. He also has a direct tie to Florida as he was high school teammates with current UF star forward Thomas Haugh.
According to 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Lee was the 6th best point guard in the transfer portal and the 26th best overall player in the portal.
The junior point guard just had the best season of his collegiate career, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while being a First-Team All-Ivy League selection for the second straight year. While leading Princeton to a 19-11 record, Lee set program records for most assists and triple-doubles in a season.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard helped the Tigers reach the Sweet Sixteen back in 2023, after upsetting No. 7 Missouri. During the 2023-2024 season, Lee was a finalist for the Lou Henson Mid Major Player of the Year Award.
With First-Team All American Point Guard/NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Walter Clayton Jr. entering the draft after exhausting his collegiate eligibility, the Gators will need a new playmaker to run their offense.
Despite primarily facing Ivy League competition throughout the past three years, Lee has proven to be an exceptional point guard that holds his own against major conference competition, which includes a 21-point outing against Rutgers this season).
Lee is Florida’s first commitment out of the transfer portal this year, and their third overall incoming recruit for the 2025-2026 season alongside high school recruits CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd.