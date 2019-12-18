Three-star offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV has made things official, after practicing with the Gators the past few days.

The Countdown County product has been with the team for the past few days, joining other early enrollees Anthony Richardson and Joshua Braun during bowl prep.

The 6-2, 320 pound offensive guard from Cocoa, FL was named Offensive Line MVP at the Opening in Orlando, Florida, and committed to the Gators over FSU, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Leonard is a flexible offensive lineman, as he is been lined up at tackle and guard, and could be a center if needed. Offensive line coach John Hevesy loves linemen that are aggressive and agile, and Leonard fits that profile perfectly.

He is a hard worker on and off the field, and was a leader on his high school team in Cocoa. Many have raved about the way Leonard carries himself which is something any program can use more of, people that will get their job done and do what is best for the team.

Leonard is a Cocoa High School product, a school that has produced many Gators who went on to the NFL, such as Jawaan Taylor and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

You can welcome Richie Leonard IV to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

You can follow GatorMaven for future coverage of the Florida Gators by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GatorMaven & follow us on Twitter at @GatorMavenSI.