Safety Rashad Torrence II Signs With Florida

Donavon Keiser

After over a year of being committed to the Gators, Rashad Torrence II finally gets to sign on the dotted line. 

One of Florida's most underrated 2020 commits, Torrence has just signed with the Florida Gators. 

In his senior season, Torrence racked up 111 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception in one of the most difficult divisions of High School Football in Georgia. The star safety from Marietta High School is outstanding in coverage, but also makes many plays in the open field. 

The 6-0, 195 pound safety can do it all, and is almost impossible to beat up top due to his range and speed. Marietta's coaches saw this and even trusted Torrence enough to play Cover 1, with Torrence covering sideline to sideline with ease. It's clear Florida found themselves a gem in Torrence, thanks to safeties coach Ron English and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Torrence's recruitment was a rather boring one, as he committed to Florida shortly after early signing day last year. Torrence had a plethora of offers from many P5 schools, but chose to play at Florida due to the academics and excellent football program. 

You can welcome Rashad Torrence II to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

