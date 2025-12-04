Sumrall Completes First Flip as Gators HC With Four-Star DB From LSU

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall completed the first flip of his tenure, earning a commitment and signature from Booker T. Washington (Ala.) four-star safety Dylan Purter on Thursday. He had been committed to LSU since March before backing off on it on the first day of the early signing period.

Purter is the No. 207 overall recruit in the 2026 class and the No. 20 safety prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Florida first offered him back at the beginning of February, but never got any traction in his recruitment. That all changed, though, once Sumrall was hired by the Gators.

Interestingly, this is Sumrall’s first win over Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers since both have signed with their respective new schools.

Many programs have joined the Gators in offering Purter, including Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

The Alabama product plays both ways for his high school, despite being recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

As a senior, he rushed for 518 yards and six touchdowns while also recording 60 total tackles across 10 games played, according to MaxPreps.

He projects as a potential starter at the Power Four level, according to 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

“Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that will add versatility to any secondary. Physicality should not be overlooked,” Ivins said.

He is the second safety to join the Gators' 2026 class. The other is Milton (Fla.) four-star safety Kaiden Hall. Hall will sign on Friday.

Purter is the seventh defensive commit, as well. The others are four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh, four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, four-star edge KJ Ford, four-star Malik Morris, four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, four-star defensive back CJ Hester and four-star safety Kaiden Hall.

Bronaugh signed on Wednesday despite a late push from Ohio State, while Hester remains unsigned.

It is not too surprising to see Sumrall go after top-end talent in the 2026 cycle. Florida’s new head coach spoke about the opportunities this gig will provide him moving forward and how guys like Purter should be attracted to the program.

“I do think this is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country,” Sumrall said on Monday. “Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent coming out of high school. That excites me.”

The Gators' 2026 class ranks No. 16 overall in the 247Sports Composite, with 16 signees and three commits.

