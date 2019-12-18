Tight End Jonathan Odom Signs With the Gators

6-6, 240 pound tight end Jonathan Odom has put the pen to paper, signing to Florida seven months after he committed at the Gator Grill Out back in May.

Odom has signed and sealed his NLI to Gainesville, and will be enrolling next summer.

The Tampa, Florida product has made his name known to many throughout his recruitment, as the efficient tight end had offers from Alabama, Iowa, LSU, and FSU, among others.

The legacy target decided to stay home in the state of Florida, signing with the Gators just like his dad, Jason Odom, did back in the 1990s. It's clear the love of the Gators runs in the family, as Odom was very vocal in recruiting other targets to Florida as he was committed.

On the field, Odom was a sight to see, leading the Jesuit Tigers before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the playoffs. Odom is a proficient blocker, but also has soft hands and a large catch radius.

The three-star tight end will offer a balance that other tight ends don't have on Florida's roster, and he should see the field early and often, especially after the loss of Lucas Krull.

You can welcome Jonathan Odom to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

