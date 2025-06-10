Top 40 Prospect Schedules Visit with Gators
247Sports’ No. 32 overall prospect and No. 1 prospect in North Carolina, forward Cole Cloer, has set up a visit with the Florida Gators, according to On3’s Joe Tipton on X.
The Caldwell Academy (N.C.) product will take his visit to Florida on Sept. 6, according to Tipton.
While the Gators will receive their visit in September, the 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward has already completed trips to North Carolina, Alabama and NC State. Florida only offered him back on June 6, but has made great headway in his recruitment, as shown by securing a visit from the highly talented wing.
Additionally, Cloer stated that the Gators will be in the mix for his signature.
“They will definitely be in my final decision,” Cloer told On3’s Corey Bender.
According to MaxPreps, Cloer averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 35 games as a junior. In terms of efficiency, he shot 51% from the field and 41% from deep.
Landing a player of this talent would show a sustained level of success on the recruiting front for Todd Golden.
Golden signed two top-50 prospects last cycle. The highest-ranked player from the Gators' 2025 class was Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward CJ Ingram, who was the No. 19 overall prospect in that class.
“CJ is a huge addition for our program,” Golden said in the announcement of signing Ingram. “Coming from a legacy Gator family, we know how much he cares about wearing the orange and blue. We are thrilled to welcome him!”
Florida’s other top-50 signee was Westminster Academy (Fla.) guard Alex Lloyd (No. 41).
“Alex is one of the best high school guards in the country, and we are really excited to add him to our group,” Golden said in the announcement of signing Lloyd.
The Gators currently sit at zero commits in the class of 2026.