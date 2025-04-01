Top Unsigned 2025 Recruit Commits to Florida
After reclassifying to the class of 2025 back in January, four-star cornerback J’Vari Flowers on Monday announced his commitment to the Florida Gators.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Flowers is the No. 1 unsigned player in the country and the 12th best cornerback in his class.
Florida faced some tough competition in pursuit of Flowers.
He also took official visits to Georgia, Miami, Auburn, North Carolina and Syracuse in the past month and named Miami, Auburn and Notre Dame as his other finalists alongside the Gators, who he visited on March 10 before a visit with the Bulldogs and the Hurricanes.
The Miami Northwestern cornerback participated in the Under Armour All-American game back in January, fresh off leading the Bulls to a Florida 3A State Championship.
During his three seasons in high school, Flowers made 82 tackles while defending 28 passes and bringing in one interception. He also contributed on the offensive end, averaging 17.1 yards per carry and finding the end zone twice.
He also contributed on the track, winning the Florida 3A State Championship in both the 100m (10.43) and the 4x400 team.
Flowers is Florida’s third cornerback commitment in the class of 2025, joining early-enrollee Ben Hanks III and February signee Onis Konanbanny. In total, Florida will have true freshman defensive backs heading into the 2025-26 season with its three corners alongside safeties Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs.
Prior to his commitment, Florida had the 11th overall recruiting class in the class of 2025 according to On3. Upon his signing, he will be Florida’s 27th high school signee for 2025, and their seventh-highest rated recruit in the class.