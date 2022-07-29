Where to Watch: Gators WR Target Aidan Mizell Set to Announce Commitment

Photo: Aidan Mizell; Credit: UF Communications

After securing a commitment from 2023 Osceola (Fla.) defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson on Thursday, the Florida Gators are one of the teams in the running for another central Florida recruit, legacy wide receiver target Aidan Mizell out of Boone (Orlando, Fla).

Mizell is set to announce his commitment later today at 2:30 p.m. ET. He will decide between Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. The commitment can be viewed on his Instagram page, along with 247Sports YouTube Live, Mizell indicated earlier this week.

Mizell is graded as a four-star recruit, ranked as the No. 15 receiver in the nation and the No. 21 player in the state of Florida, according to On3 Consensus.

A legacy player, Mizell has multiple connections to the University of Florida. His mother, Ebony Robinson, is a former All-American sprinter at UF. But, it's not just his past connections to the program that make Florida so intriguing.



Mizell has taken multiple visits to Florida this year, including an official visit on June 3. Following his visit, Mizell "confidently" named Florida his leader, but did not commit to the program at that time.



"They're definitely one, they're competing for the top-three spot [in my recruitment] but I can confidently say right now, Florida's my top school," Mizell said on June 5, earlier this year.

"I would just say just the relationship I have with the staff and where I see the program growing," Mizell explained as to why he's confident that Florida is his top school.

If Florida is to land Mizell, he would join three other 2023 WR recruits currently committed to the program, including Eustis (Fla.) WR Tyree Patterson, F.W. Buchholz (Fla.) WR Creed Whittemore and Gaither (Fla.) WR Eugene Wilson III.

