Report: Florida Gators Defensive Lineman Arrested
According to multiple news reports, Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau spent multiple nights in Monroe County Jail this past week stemming from an arrest on Saturday May 18th.
He was arrested for speeding, fleeing from the cops and recklessly hitting another driver. Also, he was charged with being in possession of marijuana at the time of the arrest.
Boireau, a Georgia native, signed with the Florida Gators in the 2024 class. Boireau was rated as the 116th best defensive lineman in the 2024 class and the 113rd overall prospect in the state of Georgia according to 247 Sports.
He committed and signed with the Gators over his home state team Georgia, Auburn, and Florida State, among others.
Steve Reece, of the Monroe County Reporter, was the first to report the news.
From the sheriff’s report Reece obtained, Boireau was said to have been fleeing cops at a reported speed of over 150 mph. While fleeing the cops, he hit and potentially seriously injured another driver.
Moreover, the sheriff’s report states that Boireau was clocked by Cpl. Larry Sullivan at the beginning driving 86 mph before turning off all his lights and speeding up to over 150 mph on I-75 in his black 2018 BMW.
On3’s Zach Abolverdi added that Boireau has since returned to Gainesville after being released on Monday on a $60,000 bond.
Abolverdi dished out additional details of the incident from the Monroe County sheriff’s report:
“Boireau drove recklessly, radically changing lanes and driving through traffic at speeds of more than 100 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder.
As Sullivan went around the curve at mile marker 176, he briefly lost sight of Boireau. When the corporal came out of the curve, he saw a wrecked Chevrolet Malibu in the median.
Boireau was charged with fleeing, serious injury by vehicle, and possession of marijuana less than one ounce. He also received multiple traffic citations, including DUI-drugs.
Boireau told deputies he was traveling back to school in Florida and that he fled because his license was suspended. A colored plastic bag containing marijuana was found inside the BMW, and Boireau admitted ownership.
The driver, Derrick Thompson, 58, of College Park, was injured… Thompson was taken by ambulance to the hospital by Monroe County EMS with a possible head injury.”
It is unclear as to what his punishment will be from the university itself and Gators Head Coach Billy Napier. Although, Abolverdi did note that Napier is “aware of the situation.