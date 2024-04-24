Watch: Jac Caglianone Hits 2-More HRs, 1 Behind Nation's Lead
The Florida Gators beat Stetson 13-3 on Tuesday night to push their season record to 21-19. It may not be the type of year Gators' baseball is accustomed to, but that doesn't mean it won't be memorable nonetheless.
Gators' slugger Jac Caglianone is on a hot streak that even defies his lofty expectations. He saw his record-nine-game home run streak come to an end on Sunday against Vanderbilt. So he hit two on Tuesday to have 11 in 11 games.
Caglianone had tacos for everyone with a pair of oppo-tacos on Tuesday. His 381-foot blast in the second was the third for the Gators in the inning and his 24th on the season.
He put the cherry on top in the fourth with a 357-foot shot to left for his 25th of the season.
Caglianone's nuclear streak has pushed him within one of UGA's Charlie Condon who leads the nation in home runs with 26.
No. 24:
No. 25:
Caglianone already has the Gators' record for home runs in a season. He set that mark with 33 last year. He's chasing down the all-time record of 74 set by Matt LaPorta from 2004 to 2007.
It's unlikely Caglianone stays for his senior season at Florida, or he'd put the home run record out of site. He's listed No. 5 on MLB's list of top-draft prospects.
The Gators have 14 games remaining for Caglianone to set the mark. The final series of the year comes against Condon's Georgia Bulldogs the weekend of May 16th. Those final-three games could provide high drama as Caglianone chases down Condon, LaPorta, and his own 2023 record.