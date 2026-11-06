Would Gators OC Buster Faulkner Be a Good Fit as FSU's Next Head Coach?

The Florida State Seminoles are searching for their next head football coach after firing Mike Norvell, and Florida Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is an intriguing name to consider.

While Faulkner doesn't have the head coaching experience of several other names connected to the opening, his offensive background could make him an appealing option for the Seminoles.

Why Buster Faulkner Makes Sense for FSU

Florida State's next coach will inherit a program with plenty of expectations. The Seminoles went 13-0 during the 2023 regular season and won the ACC championship before falling into a significant decline.

Norvell's final three seasons included a 2-10 campaign in 2024, a 5-7 record in 2025, and a 3-5 start in 2026. The program needs someone who can restore confidence, develop talent and build an offense capable of competing with the best teams in the country.

Faulkner has demonstrated an ability to produce offensively at multiple stops. Faulkner has spent more than a decade as an offensive coordinator, most recently overseeing a successful Georgia Tech offense from 2023-25. He helped the Yellow Jackets improve from a 5-7 team in 2022 to consecutive seven-win seasons before a 9-3 campaign in 2025.

Georgia Tech ranked first in the ACC in rushing offense during Faulkner's three seasons, averaging 197.8 yards per game. The Yellow Jackets also ranked second in total offense, third in passing efficiency and fifth in scoring offense during that span.

He also has experience at Georgia, where he was part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship teams in 2021 and 2022. Although he served in an offensive quality-control role rather than as a coordinator, that experience gave him exposure to a championship-level program.

Florida State would be betting on Faulkner's ability to translate his offensive success into a larger leadership role. His offensive background could also help the Seminoles attract quarterbacks and establish a clear identity on that side of the football.

The Biggest Concern With Hiring Faulkner

The obvious concern is that Faulkner has never been a head coach.

That is a significant distinction when evaluating him against other candidates. Florida State is not simply looking for an offensive coordinator who can improve its production. It needs someone capable of overseeing an entire program, building a coaching staff, recruiting at a high level, and managing the responsibilities that come with one of the most recognizable jobs in college football.

Candidates such as Manny Diaz and Jake Dickert have already demonstrated the ability to lead Power Four programs. Faulkner would be making the jump from offensive coordinator to head coach without that experience.

There are also questions about the resources available to Florida State. Norvell's departure comes with a massive buyout, while the athletic department is dealing with substantial debt. The next coach will need sufficient financial support to build a competitive roster and coaching staff in an increasingly expensive college football landscape.

Those concerns could make the job more challenging for any candidate, especially someone taking his first head coaching opportunity.

Should Florida State Hire Buster Faulkner?

Faulkner would be a fascinating option for Florida State, but he would also represent a considerable risk.

His offensive résumé is impressive, and his work at Georgia Tech suggests he has the ability to build a productive unit without necessarily having the same resources as the sport's biggest programs. His experience at Georgia also gives him exposure to what a championship-caliber operation looks like.

However, Florida State is at a point where it needs more than an exciting offensive mind. The Seminoles need an established program builder who can handle the pressure of the job and quickly restore the program's standing.

If Florida State is willing to take a chance on a first-time head coach, Faulkner deserves consideration. But with candidates who already have Power Four head coaching experience potentially available, he shouldn't necessarily be at the top of the Seminoles' list.

Faulkner has the potential to become a successful head coach. Whether Florida State is the right place for him to make that leap is a much tougher question.

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