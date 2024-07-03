A Younger RB Room Heading for Florida Gators Football
The Florida Gators had two top running backs in the SEC a year ago. Now, they have just one after the departure of star running back Trevor Etienne.
Former Gator Trevor Etienne crossed over the state line and paired up with a rival of the Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs, in December of 2023.
This left the Gators with just one-seasoned running back remaining in Montrell Johnson Jr. and a bunch of guys who have been tested very little to this point in their careers.
If the Gators are going to be better than in previous years, then the young guns are going to have to step up mightily and prove that Etienne won’t be missed.
The star of the show
Montrell Johnson Jr will be the face of this position group. He is the most experienced and is one of the best running backs in the SEC going into next year.
Of the returning SEC running backs, Johnson Jr. had the second-most rushing yards in 2023 with 817. The only player with more yards was Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter (909).
However, now that Etienne is gone, it’s not too wild of a prediction to see Johnson surpass 1000 yards next year.
He will be relied upon more than in previous campaigns with the gap left by Etienne and his teammates who are still early in their careers having to earn more reps. Although, it isn’t always about the rushing attempts in Billy Napier’s offense.
Another aspect that Johnson brings to the table is his physicality in pass protection. He doesn’t shy away when this is asked of him and can provide his quarterback with a second or two more in the pocket, which can be crucial.
Johnson Jr. will have to produce an even better season than either of his first-two years in Gainesville if this Florida team is going to win games next season.
It might be a lot to ask out of Johnson Jr., but it is something he is more than capable of doing.
Fresh faces in the room
He might not be a shiny new toy, but Treyaun Webb is still working his way up in the SEC. Webb showed in his limited attempts that he has a bright future in the Orange & Blue.
In 26 rushing attempts, he totaled 163 yards. This comes out to be a healthy 6.3 yards per carry, more than Johnson’s 5.4 in 2023.
Additionally, Webb had multiple games last year where he had 70 or more yards in a game. The more impressive came against McNeese in early September. In that game, he had 14 carries for 71 yards on the ground and added two touchdowns as well.
After Webb, there are two fresh faces with freshmen Jadan Baugh and KD Daniels joining the Gator program from the 2024 class.
Baugh, a native of Atlanta, GA., looks to be more of a bruiser than Daniels. He measures in at 6-foot-0.75 inches, and 237 pounds. He is a towering figure who shouldn’t struggle to punish his opposing defenders and will also be a tailback who can block for his quarterback.
Furthermore, Baugh rushed for 1,583 yards on 113 carries and tallied up 19 touchdowns in his senior season of high school.
KD Daniels, Baugh’s freshman duo, hails from West Point, Miss.
He might not be the same size as Baugh, arriving in Gainesville at 5-foot-11.5 inches and 196 pounds, but he was one of the most impressive recruits out of Mississippi last year.
Daniels was named MHSAA 5A Mr. Football after leading West Point to a 5A State Championship and being named the MVP of the championship game. He rushed for 2,737 yards on 288 carries and 29 touchdowns in his final year in high school.
While both won’t be asked to be the lead ball carriers in their first year with the Gators, it’s expected to see them get carries throughout the season before one or both will presumably redshirt.
This position group has tons of potential heading into the 2024-25 campaign but will need to produce or else this offense might become one-dimensional like last year and sputter out in the important moments.