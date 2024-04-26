Los Angeles Rams Select FSU Football DE Jared Verse in the First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was selected No. 19 overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft after two monster seasons in Tallahassee. The selection follows a trend under FSU head coach Mike Norvell for sending defensive linemen to the NFL. Last season, the 'Noles had former Seminole standout Jammie Robinson drafted by the Carolina Panthers and saw defensive end Jermaine Johnson II get taken in the first round by the New York Jets. The recent success under Norvell has sparked a slew of interest from NFL teams looking to bolster their rosters and find their next big playmaker moving forward.
READ MORE: Jared Verse Draws Comparison To Indianapolis Colts' Legend From Former NFL Head Coach
Verse, a transfer from Albany, had back-to-back nine-sack seasons with the 'Noles, totaling 88 tackles and a forced fumble.
"I'm just happy that all my hard work is paying off. This is something that a lot of people think hard work might not pay off. A lot of people are scared to put in the effort because what if you fail? I never thought of what if I fail," Verse told NoleGameday's Emily Peters after FSU Pro Day. "My thought was always, what if I succeed? What's gonna happen when I succeed? So it's just seeing all my hard work pay off. Now, I got the opportunity to be a high draft pick. I put myself in a good position. I'm happy for this."
The 6'3'', 260-pound Dayton, OH native will head to the West Coast. The Rams needed to add depth to their defensive line after Aaron Donald's retirement and have found a talented and aggressive pass rusher in Verse with a high ceiling for years to come.
READ MORE: Seminole Legend Jameis Winston Reveals His 'Ultimate' FSU Football Offense
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the NFL Draft.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok