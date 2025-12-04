Former Florida State star shares strong opinion on FSU's quarterback future

There will be a lot of questions come next fall as the Florida State Seminoles look to bounce back from a 5-7 season, leaving uncertainty at multiple position groups, including the quarterback room. For starters, who will be taking first-team reps in spring and fall camp? Will Tommy Castellanos return, or will they take a transfer to compete for the starting position?

Former FSU Star and NFL Veteran Weighs In

Former Florida State star cornerback and four-time Pro-Bowler, Antonio Cromartie Sr., has never been one to shy away from being outspoken about his former school on social media and recently weighed in on FSU's looming quarterback question.

In his eyes, the young talent needs the opportunity to succeed, and after not winning a road game all of last season, he believes that the job should be redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry's to lose.

"If I’m Florida State, I’m giving the job to Kevin Sperry, and tell him it’s his job to lose. Don’t care who I bring in. We better start taking care of our own first," Cromartie Sr. said on social media. "Stop spending unnecessary money!!!"

Why Cromartie Believes it is Sperry's Job to Lose

Cromartie Sr.'s statement taps into the larger financial aspects of the new age of college football. With Castellano's return, the NCAA Transfer Portal being at a boiling point and about to explode next month, and a talented underclassman in Sperry, FSU has decisions to make that could define the next two seasons.

A call to "take care of your own" reflects a growing frustration among Florida State fans who feel the Seminoles might be relying too heavily on short-term portal fixes.

However, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have remained steadfast through the years that the job will be wide open. Cromartie Sr.'s message is that unnecessary expenditure on yet another one-and-done quarterback isn't the best long-term solution, and that competition matters most.

It is safe to expect that these conversations have been happening throughout the program, and with the portal opening on January 2, a new face will likely be in his "may the best man win" mentality.

