Arizona Cardinals Select FSU Football RB Trey Benson In Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is in progress and the Seminoles have already had a handful of players go off the board. The latest was star running back Trey Benson, who is headed to the Arizona Cardinals in the third round with the No. 66 overall pick.
Benson spent two seasons with the 'Noles after transferring in from Oregon and immediately became a star in Tallahassee. He nearly broke 1,000 yards in 2022, splitting reps with Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili. Benson became a feature back for the 2023 ACC Championship Team, rushing for 905 yards and 14 scores on the ground, with another 227 through the air and a touchdown in the previous season.
Landing with the Cardinals will give Arizona a big-bodied weapon out of the backfield. He has a chance to learn from veteran James Conner while he gets his feet wet, but he is expected to see early playing time as a rookie.
