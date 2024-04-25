Jared Verse Draws Comparison To Indianapolis Colts' Legend From Former NFL Head Coach
Jared Verse is set to become Florida State's latest First-Round selection when the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night. After two standout seasons in Tallahassee and an admirable showing at the combine, Verse has an opportunity to be one of the first defensive prospects to go off the board.
READ MORE: Former FSU Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Ahead of the festivities, the former Seminole star is earning praise from at least one former NFL head coach. Mike Smith, who led the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-14, compared Verse to Indianapolis Colts' legend Dwight Freeney in an interview with Betway.
"There's a more surprise guy we need to talk about in Jared Verse from Florida State, who was a transfer from Albany University. He's a freak too," Smith said. "He is something. The thing I like about him is he reminds me a lot of Dwight Freeney."
"He's a guy with elite speed and he's good with his speed to power and that's why he reminds me of Freeney. He understands leverage and he is a productive player against the run," Smith continued.
Freeney spent 16 years in the NFL with the majority of that time coming with the Colts. He appeared in 218 games, totaling 350 tackles, 128 tackles for loss, 125.5 sacks, 47 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 16 pass deflections, and one defensive touchdown. Freeney is a member of the Colts Ring of Honor and was also a three-time first-team All-Pro, seven Pro Bowl nominations, and a Super Bowl champion.
That's the type of career Verse is looking to forge at the professional level. He's had quite the journey after beginning his career in the FCS and developing into a dominate force at Florida State. Verse recorded 89 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in garnet and gold. He was a back-to-back First-Team All-ACC selection, an All-American, a two-time FSU Defensive MVP, and a Bobby Bowden Leadership Award recipient.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Detroit.
READ MORE: Promising FSU Football Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the NFL Draft.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok