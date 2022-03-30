Skip to main content

Another FSU Big Man enters Transfer Portal

The Seminoles are losing their second center in less than two weeks.

Freshman Big Man Alaa-Eddine Boutayeb entered the transfer portal this morning, after joining the team in January and not playing. This move definitely comes as a surprise considering FSU fought hard for him to become eligible, including having to get a waiver from the Moroccan government. This does open another scholarship spot, which FSU will be looking to fill with someone that can contribute right away. 

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's strong Thursday practice

The 7’2” Center dressed out for most of ACC play this season, but never saw any action. I can’t quite say I’ve ever seen someone enter the portal this fast, having only been on campus for less than four months. This also leaves an even bigger hole at the 5 position, though Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey was on campus for a visit this past weekend. Naheem McLeod is the only true big on roster, though John Butler and Cam Corhen have 4/5 flexibility if they can bulk up. 

It may also indicate that Malik Osborne could be returning, since I don’t know that they’d want to get yet another transfer big, and they could use that spot for someone on the perimeter. Osborne coming back would be a huge addition for next year’s team to give them some kind of veteran leadership, but we’ll have to see what he decides once he’s done rehabbing his ankle. 

READ MORE: Wide receiver room puts on a show during Florida State's Thursday spring practice

Julian Phillips is another name to keep an eye on, and he’s performing in the Geico Nationals in Ft Myers this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the staff go visit him. 

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason.

