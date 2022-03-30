Another FSU Big Man enters Transfer Portal

Freshman Big Man Alaa-Eddine Boutayeb entered the transfer portal this morning, after joining the team in January and not playing. This move definitely comes as a surprise considering FSU fought hard for him to become eligible, including having to get a waiver from the Moroccan government. This does open another scholarship spot, which FSU will be looking to fill with someone that can contribute right away.

The 7’2” Center dressed out for most of ACC play this season, but never saw any action. I can’t quite say I’ve ever seen someone enter the portal this fast, having only been on campus for less than four months. This also leaves an even bigger hole at the 5 position, though Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey was on campus for a visit this past weekend. Naheem McLeod is the only true big on roster, though John Butler and Cam Corhen have 4/5 flexibility if they can bulk up.

It may also indicate that Malik Osborne could be returning, since I don’t know that they’d want to get yet another transfer big, and they could use that spot for someone on the perimeter. Osborne coming back would be a huge addition for next year’s team to give them some kind of veteran leadership, but we’ll have to see what he decides once he’s done rehabbing his ankle.

Julian Phillips is another name to keep an eye on, and he’s performing in the Geico Nationals in Ft Myers this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the staff go visit him.

