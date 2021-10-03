BREAKING: Four-star forward De'Ante Green commits to Florida State

On Sunday afternoon, the Florida State Seminoles landed a commitment from 2022 four-star power forward, De'Ante Green. Green chose the Seminoles over NC State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech. ​

“I chose FSU because the family environment that they have is amazing," Green said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "The city of Tallahassee is amazing and the fans are very supportive, also the energy that they have at practice is very intriguing to me.”​

The four-star prospect checks in at 6-foot-9, 215-pounds and is a strong lengthy forward that can finish through contact at the rim or stretch out to the 3 point line where he is very good at for his size. Green can guard almost anyone on the court, he uses his length to make defenders uncomfortable with or without the ball. ​

“They compare me to guys like Patrick Williams and Jonathan Isaac," Green said. "They see me as a 3/4 that can cause problems for defenses, Guard every position block shots, get steals, all that.”

The North Carolina native is joining three-star Tom House and 4four-star Cameron Corhen for the 2022 class but Green doesn’t think the 'Noles are done yet.

“I'm after both Julian Philips and Dillon Mitchell hard," Green said. "I think if we get those two guys we will have a very special class.”

Green is set for his senior year at Asheville Christian Academy. last year, he led his team to a state championship averaging 14.8, 1.8 assists, and 5 rebounds. This year De’Ante has the same intentions.

“Really, I just want to win another state championship," Green said. "My coach and teammates deserve that.” ​

The addition of Green bumps Florida State's recruiting class up from 54th to 28th nationally. The 'Noles are still heavily involved with five-star prospects Dillon Mitchell and Julian Philips as well.

Stick with NoleGameday for the latest on Green and his senior season.

