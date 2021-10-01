FSU adds walk-on wide receiver to roster

An FSU spokesperson has confirmed that the 'Noles plan to add a receiver to the roster.

The Seminoles lost a player in running back Deonte Sheffield earlier this week after the veteran elected to leave the team. Now, it looks like they're getting ready to make a midseason addition.

NoleGameday was informed by a Florida State spokesperson on Thursday that wide receiver De'Mon Henry is expected to join the team in a walk-on capacity. He's currently going through the practice/acclimation period, which typically takes about a week, before being added to the roster on Seminoles.com.

The name might sound familiar to some fans. Henry created a little buzz over the offseason when he announced that he'd be walking on to FSU and coming to earn a spot.

The Monsignor Pace High School product doesn't have any stats listed on MaxPreps but he shows the makings of being a talented athlete on film. Henry does the majority of his work on fade routes, routinely getting by his man and creating open space. He's got solid hands and feet that help him get open despite his 5-foot-9, 181-pound frame.

Henry listed offers from Syracuse and FIU on 247Sports. He elected to take the walk-on offer from the 'Noles instead.

Joining the team four games into the season means that Henry is already behind the eight ball, especially as a walk-on. I wouldn't expect him to contribute on the field this season but he'll have plenty of time to prove himself on the scout team.

