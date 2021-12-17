FSU Basketball Delays UCF Game Due to COVID

Florida State announces they have delayed the UCF game, originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 pm, due to positive COVID tests. This comes on the heels of Matthew Cleveland missing Wednesday’s game against Lipscomb due to what was described as an “undisclosed medical issue”. It’s not 100% confirmed, but it’s a reasonable assumption.

The Seminoles had just ended a 3-game skid Wednesday night against Lipscomb, and were looking to avenge last year’s embarrassing loss to UCF at home. The Knights have gotten off to a good start this season, currently sitting at 7-2 with their only losses to Auburn and Oklahoma, so this would’ve been a good chance for FSU to gain a quality win in the Orange Bowl Classic.

It’ll be interesting to see what other games will get delayed as well in the future. FSU had UNF scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 21, and Boston College on Dec 29. Last year’s COVID delays took about two weeks, so that’s the time frame you’re currently looking at. FSU also played some of their best basketball coming off of the COVID pauses last year, so we’ll see what the team can do coming out of this delay.