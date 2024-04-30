Ex-FSU Football Wide Receiver Transfers To South Carolina Gamecocks
The Florida State Seminoles have only seen a couple of players depart from the team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this spring. As it stands with hours remaining in the 15-day window, three Seminoles have decided to test the waters; cornerback Greedy Vance, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, and wide receiver Joshua Burrell.
Jacobs was the most recent of the departures after announcing his intentions to transfer on April 22. It didn't take very long for the redshirt freshman to find a new home as he committed to South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, per his social media. Jacobs is expected to have three seasons remaining to utilize with the Gamecocks.
READ MORE: Trey Benson Not Looking Forward To Playing Two Former FSU Football Teammates Twice A Year
After years of taking from Columbia, Florida State is giving back as Jacobs and former defensive end Gilber Edmond have both landed with the Gamecocks over the last few months. Going from South Carolina to Tallahassee has been a popular trend since Mike Norvell arrived in town. He helped turn Jammie Robinson (NFL), Keir Thomas (NFL), and Jazston Turnetine (CFL) into professional players.
Jacobs signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He made an initial push last spring but only caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown during his first season with the program. Talented, but inconsistent, Jacobs was unable to attain a larger role this spring amongst a crop of mostly unproven players.
With his departure, FSU still has 12 scholarship wide receivers; redshirt senior Kentron Poitier, redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt senior Darion Williamson, redshirt senior Deuce Spann, senior Malik Benson, sophomore Hykeem Williams, sophomore Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman Jalen Brown, freshman BJ Gibson, freshman Camdon Frier, freshman Lawayne McCoy, and freshman Elijah Moore.
FSU added multiple wide receivers from the transfer portal and high school ranks in the winter, including Malik Benson (Alabama), Jalen Brown (LSU), four-star Lawayne McCoy, four-star BJ Gibson, four-star Camdon Frier, and four-star Elijah Moore.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (SMU), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
READ MORE: NFL Legends React To Keon Coleman's Introductory Press Conference With Buffalo Bills
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok