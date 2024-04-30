NFL Legends React To Keon Coleman's Introductory Press Conference With Buffalo Bills
NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco reacted to former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman’s viral press conference after the Buffalo Bills drafted him with the first pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.
In the media availability, Coleman is seen talking about a yellow jacket he’s wearing that he got at Macy’s for under $100. He said he wants to get a red one and a blue one (Bills’ colors) as well.
Sharpe began reacting by saying “That’s my guy. I love it.” Ochocinco took it to a deeper level, saying this was an example of how Coleman was raised at home.
“His energy, his aura. Obviously, up here (mentally). And that started at home. That discipline. He sitting there talking about. Everybody laughing and joking but you just came to the NFL, you just got drafted. You already got it up here, especially when it comes to spending your money. So if you already like that, if you already financially conscious like that, we aint got to worry about him. Now you take that same energy we just saw in that press conference, and you implement it on the field and be the same dog I’m used to seeing at FSU? Shoot it’s game over man,” said Ochocinco.
Sharpe expanded on those comments, saying, “He could be special, because you hear the way he talk. So that means advertisers and sponsors love him to get behind him. He got the personality, he got the charisma. You see the thing that I like about him – a lot of athletes make mistakes Ocho, you know what they do? They spend money they haven’t received yet.”
Later, Ochocinco reemphasized that his parents had raised the former FSU wide receiver well.
“He got his head on right. And that start at home. That’s from momma. That’s from momma and old boy. That’s all parents right there and the discipline is already there,” said Ochocinco.
With the departure of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, many believe that the former Seminole in Keon Coleman can make an immediate impact for the Buffalo Bills alongside quarterback Josh Allen.
