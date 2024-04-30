Trey Benson Not Looking Forward To Playing Two Former FSU Football Teammates Twice A Year
Florida State concluded the 2024 NFL Draft by producing ten draft picks, including five selections in the top-100. It was just the fourth time in program history that 10+ Seminoles have been selected in a single draft.
A couple of those draft picks will find themselves matched up as opponents early and often in their professional careers.
Running back Trey Benson became the fifth Seminole to off the board over the weekend after the Arizona Cardinals picked him up in the third round. It didn't long for Benson to realize what he's gotten himself into.
The Cardinals are an NFC West divisional rival of the Los Angeles Rams, who paired up defensive end Jared Verse (No. 19) and defensive tackle Braden Fiske (No. 39) to the delight of Seminole fans. That same excitement might not be shared for Benson as he'll have to evade Verse and Fiske without the non-contact jersey that saved him at times in Tallahassee.
And for the record, Verse isn't planning to take it easy on one of his closest friends. In fact, he'll probably have those matchups circled on the calendar with the way those two compete against each other on and off the field.
Funnily enough, the trio isn't the only former Seminoles who will be suiting up in the division in 2024. Cornerback Renardo Green (No. 64) and linebacker Tatum Bethune (No. 251) landed with the San Francisco 49ers in the draft. The 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl before coming up short to the Kansas City Chiefs last year.
West Coast 'Noles is in full effect are one of the most successful draft weekends ever in Tallahassee.
