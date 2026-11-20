Florida State Men's Basketball got the homecoming weekend started with a Friday noon tip against Green Bay, who were coming off a rough 18-point loss to West Florida. Any time that there's an embarrassing loss like that, you have to expect them to come out strong.

That's what happened early in this game. Florida State had an early 11-7 lead after 7 quick points from Shon Abaev and a kick-ahead pass from Sebastian Rancik to Alex Steen for a transition dunk.

FSU just started to falter on both ends of the court after that, especially on the defensive end. No one was stopping the ball in transition, and Green Bay was getting to the basket whenever they wanted, especially Orlando Lovejoy.

Well, Lovejoy would get himself ejected not long after Green Bay took a 5-point lead. Things had been chippy between him and Anthony Robinson II, who was back in the lineup this game, and the officials should've nipped it in the bud before Lovejoy gave Robinson an elbow to the ear at midcourt. Robinson was understandably upset, but players and staff on both sides did a good job of not letting it get worse than it was. Officials assessed Lovejoy a Flagrant 2 penalty, and he was gone.

Nov 20, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Luke Loucks holds back guard Anthony Robinson II (2) after a scrum during first half of the game against the Green Bay Phoenix at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State answered with a 10-2 run to get back in front. The defense was starting to settle in, but the offense still looked disjointed. Eventually, they started getting to the free-throw line more, and that helped them create a 41-33 lead at halftime.

Green Bay came out of the second half scoring six straight points, prompting an early timeout from Loucks. That timeout helped settle things down, and FSU outscored Green Bay 18-7 over the next six minutes to take the game's first double-digit lead.

That forced Green Bay to start crashing the offensive glass more, especially with Cooper Schwieger spending some minutes at center. FSU did a great job keeping them off the glass in the first half, but the Phoenix got a few opportunities.

FSU's offense started to run dry again with about 10 minutes left in the game. Luckily, the defense was playing a lot better. They were showing a full-court zone pressure that caused a lot of issues for Green Bay, which helped keep the game at arm's length. It also helped to have Sebastian Rancik, who again delivered for the Seminoles.

The 'Noles would go on to win another ugly one, 87-63, leaving a lot more questions than answers moving forward. It's the least a 24-point win has ever felt like a 24-point win.

Florida State's next game will be on Tuesday against Kameron Taylor's former team, UNC Asheville. Here are three takeaways from this game.

FINAL: Florida State beats Green Bay in a weird one, 87-63



This is the least a 24-point win has ever felt like a 24-point win lol



S Rancik 24 pts, 5 reb, 4 stl

S Abaev 24 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl

A Robinson II 13 pts, 7 reb

K Taylor 10 pts



NEXT: vs UNC-Asheville on Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/ue07yQD3Fg — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) November 20, 2026

Defense Simply Has to Be Cleaned Up

It'd be one thing if a team was just making tough shots against you, but that wasn't the case in this game. It's constant communication breakdowns, such as not pointing and lining up in transition, not calling a switch, or letting someone get backdoor with no one noticing. These are little things that they did really well early and just aren't doing right now.

At the very least, there needs to be an emphasis on stopping the ball, and there wasn't much of it. It has to be incredibly frustrating for the coaching staff. It's starting to feel like it was early last season, when they could force turnovers and not do much else consistently. It was a lot better in the second half, to be fair, but they can create a lot more separation with better defense early.

Martay Barnes is Too Unreliable

I was really hoping that Martay Barnes could at least give FSU a solid 8-10 minutes per game off the bench, but he is really inconsistent at this point in his career. You can tell that he reclassified and should still be in high school.

Barnes has all the potential in the world, but it may take him a little longer to realize it than we had hoped. Even the little things seem a little too fast for him right now. He had a great steal in the second half, ran in transition, then gave Shon Abaev a bullet pass, who was running four feet away from him. Abaev was able to handle it, but Barnes needs to settle down a little bit.

Shooting Woes Are Real

Florida State might just be in their own head, but they can't shoot threes right now. Normally, a team as good as they are on the free-throw line is a good three-point shooting team, but that couldn't be further from the truth so far.

Shon Abaev and Sebastian Rancik were the only two players to make three-pointers in this game until Brandon Bass Jr. and Martay Barnes made some late. For this offense to work, they need spacing, and it's tough when no one else can reliably shoot the ball. Shooting isn't just one of those things you can just fix, either.

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